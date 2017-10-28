“Another four to eight inches of rain is predicted as Tropical Depression 18 moves through the Cayman Islands area overnight,” said the National Roads Authority in a press release. Accordingly the National Road Authority is advising drivers to exercise caution, keep an eye out for potholes and stay off roads unless necessary.
NRA urges driver caution as the rain keeps on coming
October 28, 2017
