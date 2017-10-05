C3 Pure Fibre
One of Jamaica's most wanted, O'Brian Ellis, set to be deported

October 4, 2017
Felicia Rankin
O’Brian Ellis, one of Jamaica’s most wanted men who was captured in Cayman earlier this year, will soon be sent home.

Mr. Ellis is accused of murdering his brother in Jamaica was jailed in Cayman for possession of ganja.

On Wednesday (4 October), Mr. Ellis was sentenced to five days in Northward Prison to run concurrently with his current sentence of three months for illegal landing.

That sentence expires next Wednesday (11 October). 

Immediately after completing that sentence, the Jamaican native will be deported to his homeland to answer to charges of murder and arson.

Mr. Ellis was arrested on 18 August, in Windsor Park.

He also previously asked the courts not to deport him, saying he feared for his life in Jamaica.

 

