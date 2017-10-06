Operation Capsicum: Police focus on Eastern districts

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service launches a new crime initiative, Operation Capsicum and they say it has already yielded results with three people being arrested.

The operation was launched Friday (29 September) and police say it is focused on ensuring peace in the Eastern districts. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter spoke with the area commander about the operation and what it means for the residents living there.

Area Commander for the Eastern Districts, Winsome Prendergast said Operation Capsicum has already yielded three arrests on charges relating to drugs and immigration.

“We thrive on reports from the community, we do proactive policing as well, but most of our reports that we deal with are crimes that are reported to the police,” said Insp. Prendergast.

On Friday police launched crime-fighting initiative, Operation Capsicum in the Eastern districts and Inspector Prendergast said her troops will be making sure crime does not increase.

“I do not wish to see we go back to that situation where we have this whole influx of burglaries,” said Insp. Prendergast.

In the month of May, the RCIPS saw an increase of burglaries across the islands with more than half the reports coming from Bodden Town, with over 20 incidents in one week.

“Many of the persons that were responsible for these burglaries are now in HMP, we all know that as soon as they are released then definitely there will be a spike again,” said Insp. Prendergast.

Insp. Prendergast said she relies on the relationship between Eastern communities and law enforcement to help keep residents safe.

“Police are not independent of communities, communities are not independent of police and the more we can build bridges and form a bond and work together it’s the better way, we’re going to be able to solve crimes and to keep down crime within the district,” said Insp. Prendergast.

However, some members of the community feel the police are not doing enough.

“I think the police is doing a pretty good job, but they need to step up,” said Emile Scott, resident of Bodden Town.

“It’s always good to say “wish more can be done” but what about the responsibility to the community? The community needs to take responsibility of their areas,” said Insp. Prendergast.

She added that dormant neighborhood watch programs in the Eastern districts will be restarted in the upcoming months.

