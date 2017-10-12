C3 Pure Fibre
PAC chair seeking legal advice: Public, civil servants face perjury sanctions

October 11, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Public Accounts Committee chairman Ezzard Miller says he may recommend charges be brought against several public and civil servants who testified before the committee yesterday (10 October.)
Mr. Miller said today (11 October) two of his members raised red flags about the witnesses’ testimony and now he’s seeking legal advice on the matter.
Mr Miller declined to say who the witnesses in question were nor what is the nature of the alleged perjury since the matter is now under investigation.

“I think the committee has issued enough warnings in the past and we have been very careful in how we have reported these instances in the past. I believe it is time now to take the full action that the standing orders allow us to take,” Mr. Miller told Cayman 27.
Yesterday Health Services Authority and Ministry of Health officials faced the committee as they inquired into the HSA’s 2016 financials. We reached out to Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Hon. Franz Manderson on the issue. He said he was not aware of the perjury concerns and declined to comment.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

