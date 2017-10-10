C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News Politics

PAC resumes: HSA goes under the microscope

October 9, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Public Accounts Committee is set to reconvene tomorrow (10 October) and coming under the microscope will be Cayman’s Health Services and its financials for 2016. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss the upcoming session was PAC Chairman and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller. He said a number of red flags have been raised in the financials and he would like to have them explained when HSA officials testify before the PAC.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: