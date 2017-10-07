PADI president tackles controversial issue of solo diving

From the first day of scuba diver training, instructors emphasize the importance of the buddy system, but the president of one certification agency says it can be ok for some to go it alone.

PADI President Drew Richardson, speaking with Cayman 27 at the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame induction ceremony said solo diving is a controversial subject.

He says PADI, which has certified more than 25 million divers since 1967, advocates the buddy system for social and safety reasons, but he said some experienced and properly equipped divers may be comfortable diving alone.

“If you are really highly experienced and you take the time to prepare yourself to do that, and you’ve got the right headspace, there’s certainly a place for that like any pointy end of a stick, like adventure climbing or anything else, but we certainly don’t promote that from day one,” said Mr. Richardson.

PADI now offers a self-reliant specialty course for experienced divers who want or need to experience underwater solitude.