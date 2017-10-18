C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Perinatal mortality rate highest in a decade; medical leaders say no cause for concern

October 17, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

The perinatal mortality rate in the Cayman Islands last year reached its highest number in nearly a decade but health leaders say there’s nothing to be worried about.

For every 1,000 live births in 2016, there was a rate of nine perinatal deaths, the number deaths of an infant after 22 weeks of gestation and before seven days of life.

That’s the highest number since 2007, when the rate was 12.

The overall infant mortality rate overall, however, was at 1.5, lower than many past years.

Acting Medical Officer of Health and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez says the rise in the perinatal mortality statistic has more to do with the way they calculate the number than any emerging risk to infants’ health.

“So there’s no concern,” Mr. Williams-Rodriguez said. “Actually the infant mortality rate, which is the stat that they use worldwide to see how countries are doing in this regard, is on par with developed countries and even better than the U.S. and other countries in the region.” 

Click here for all infant mortality rate numbers, as compiled in the 2016 ESO Compendium of Statistics.

Mr. Williams-Rodriguez says a lower-than-normal number of births in 20-16 helped push that perinatal death rate up.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: