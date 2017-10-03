Police: 22 vehicle collisions over the weekend

The two people hospitalized after a one-car crash near Bodden Town Sunday (1 October) are recovering in the hospital.

Their incident was one of 22 vehicle collisions reported to police over the weekend.

Starapple Drive reopened Monday (2 October) to traffic following the smash, where police say firefighters removed an unconscious female from the vehicle and a male occupant received injuries and was taken to the hospital.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday (1 October).

Former Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden confirmed the woman involved is his daughter.

He says she is concussed and broke a rib and is in pain but is otherwise OK.

Mr. Bodden tells Cayman 27 the man who was driving the car is her boyfriend and the he lost control on a wet road and ran into a wall.

“We are eternally grateful for the folks on scene and the fire, police and paramedics who attended,” Mr. Bodden said. “The staff at the HSA and doctors have all been great. We are grateful to have our daughter with us still.”

Also this weekend, police report a three-car collision Saturday (31 October) on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway, near one of the new roundabouts.

Police say a car veered into oncoming traffic, causing another vehicle to swerve and crash into a wall.

The first car then collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the first car fled the scene and later turned himself in to police.

One woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She has been released.

