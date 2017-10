A girl police say was missing since Friday afternoon (29 September) was located Sunday (1 October) and appears to be in good health, according to an RCIPS press release.

Fourteen-year old Moteshia Mothen went missing from the Frances Bodden Girls Home and police said she was last seen near the Shedden Road area of George Town.

The RCIPS would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print