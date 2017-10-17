Police make illegal gambling arrests

Eastern district police issued an illegal gambling warning after making several arrests over the weekend.

Police have declined to give the exact number of people arrested.

However, they reminded the public, “Gambling is illegal in the Cayman Islands and we will continue to put a stop to any illegal gambling activities happening here.”

Police say in addition to the arrests a large number of tickets were also issued, more than half were for illegal tint.

