C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Crime News

Police make illegal gambling arrests

October 16, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Eastern district police issued an illegal gambling warning after making several arrests over the weekend.
Police have declined to give the exact number of people arrested.

However, they reminded the public, “Gambling is illegal in the Cayman Islands and we will continue to put a stop to any illegal gambling activities happening here.”
Police say in addition to the arrests a large number of tickets were also issued, more than half were for illegal tint.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: