Police: Shots may have been fired in Grand Harbour armed robbery

Police now say shots may have been fired in an early morning robbery at Grand Harbour.

One man was hospitalised with a head injury and another reported minor injuries following the incident.

The incident happened outside Salty’s Bar, according to police. They say five men were sitting outside the bar after it closed when they were approached by three men, two of which had firearms.

Police initially said no shots were fired in the incident, but sent out a follow up press release stating they’re unsure whether shots were fired and detectives are now operating on the basis that shots may have been fired.

The perpetrators robbed the men of cash and personal belongings before escaping on foot.

The three suspects are described as tall, dark-skinned males with a thin but muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

