PR applications increase despite efforts to cut backlog

There are more permanent residency applications before the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board as of 6 October than there were the week before despite Government increasing efforts to whittle down the PR application backlog.

As of 6 October, there were 876 applications, 74 more than the last numbers issued by Government Information Services, which showed 802 applications on 26 September.

Immigration officials have cleared through 503 permanent residency applications over the past four months, 84 of which were processed in the last two weeks.

Overall, 48 percent of PR applications have been approved, 26 percent declined, 19 percent deferred, four percent withdrawn and two percent no power.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

