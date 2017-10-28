Premier frames conservation law as ‘material impediment’ to govt. business

Work to dismantle parts of the National Conservation Law Premier Alden McLaughlin dubbed ‘ridiculous’ during his Strategic Policy Statement in August will begin in early 2018.

In his Budget Policy Statement Friday, Mr. McLaughlin said the National Conservation Law as it stands could create material impediments to the orderly business of government.

“We will continue to support the environment, but we cannot ignore some tensions that exist between allowing necessary responsible development, and protection of our environment,” he said. “Truth be told, this tension has always been there, and perhaps in the past too often development has won over protecting the environment, however both of them are important.”

The age-old battle between development and conservation rages on. For roughly five minutes of his Budget Policy Statement the Premier made the case that the pendulum has swung too far in favor of conservation. At the crux of the premier’s argument: the National Conservation Council’s authority to require environmental assessments.

“These and related provisions have the potential to serve as material impediments, not only to the orderly business of government bodies and agencies that must consult with the National Conservation Council, but also for those persons who may apply to those bodies and agencies for approvals or permits of one type or another,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

He outlined a corrective action plan aimed at tipping the scales back the other way.

“Cabinet has determined that it will appoint a stakeholder committee with a sufficient cross-section of representation to review these and any other issues that the committee may come across as a part of the exercise,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

When the National Conservation Law passed unanimously in 2013, after arduous debate and nearly three dozen amendments, at was lauded as a milestone for the country. But the premier said the law does not work in practice as originally intended.

“The proposed review of the legislation is reflective of that reality, and it’s not abandonment by the government of his commitment to protecting and enhancing our natural environment,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The Premier said the National Conservation Law review committee will begin its work to amend the law early next year.

