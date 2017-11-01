Premier: Fuel pricing controls still on table as last resort

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said he is willing to use the so-called ‘nuclear option’ to ensure Cayman is getting a fair deal at the pump.

In his budget address Friday (27 October,) the Premier said by-and-large, foreign oil companies are complying with new legislation intended to ensure fair pricing in the fuel sector. He said OfReg, the regulatory body born of the previous administration’s Utilities Regulation law, has already thwarted price increases by pushing back against the fuel companies.

“If this cooperation does not continue to our satisfaction, and Government is of the view that the only way to properly protect consumers is to institute price controls, then it should be understood that we will do so,” said the Premier. “But let me say again, this ‘nuclear option’ would be very much a last resort.”

He said more needs to be done to ensure pricing info is transparent. OfReg only makes public retail prices for local fuel retailers. Market prices are not shared with the public.

