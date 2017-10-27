C3 Pure Fibre
Premier joins with other OT leaders to lobby UK for more hurricane aid for BOTs

October 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin will join other overseas territories leaders in Miami on Saturday (28 October) for a pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting to discuss lobbying the UK for more aid for British Overseas sister islands devastated by recent hurricanes.
The Premier said the UK has committed up to £62 million to help re-build the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and the Turks and Caicos, but he said more funds will be needed.
He said, in a statement, “If one Overseas Territory is floundering, that puts a question mark around all of us. I want to make sure that UK aid is available. Today it is TCI, BVI and Anguilla, but tomorrow it could be the Cayman Islands impacted and needing help.”
The leaders are also meeting to plan their agenda for JMC meeting which will be held at the end of November in London.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

