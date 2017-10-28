C3 Pure Fibre
News Politics

Premier pledges continued support, heads to Miami

October 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the devastation faced by sister British Overseas territories will take years to rebuild. But, he says, with adequate funding, they can begin the process of piecing their countries back together.
This afternoon (27 October) the Premier left for Miami where he will meet with fellow overseas territory leaders to strategise efforts to lobby the UK for more funding for the hurricane-hit islands of Anguilla, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.

As for our contribution, “At this stage, we are not contemplating any financial investment ourselves. We have given and continue to give significantly in terms that actually costs government, but not raw cash,” Premier McLaughlin said.
Yesterday (26 October) Cayman deployed 16 police officers to BVI to assist with efforts there. Premier McLaughlin said the dollar figure for aid for the islands impacted by the hurricanes is yet to be determined.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

