Premier pledges continued support, heads to Miami

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the devastation faced by sister British Overseas territories will take years to rebuild. But, he says, with adequate funding, they can begin the process of piecing their countries back together.

This afternoon (27 October) the Premier left for Miami where he will meet with fellow overseas territory leaders to strategise efforts to lobby the UK for more funding for the hurricane-hit islands of Anguilla, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.

As for our contribution, “At this stage, we are not contemplating any financial investment ourselves. We have given and continue to give significantly in terms that actually costs government, but not raw cash,” Premier McLaughlin said.

Yesterday (26 October) Cayman deployed 16 police officers to BVI to assist with efforts there. Premier McLaughlin said the dollar figure for aid for the islands impacted by the hurricanes is yet to be determined.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

