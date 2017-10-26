Prisoners benefit from Fairbanks Prison makeup and make over programme

The ladies at Fairbanks prison are acquiring some new skills by learning the art of makeup.

It’s a new rehabilitation programme at the prison aimed at equipping them with new skills to help them reintegrate into society.

Makeup training at Fairbanks goes beyond just pretty colors and application. Inmate Michelle Bouchard said it gives them hope.

“It gives us a lot of hope for the future because there’s some skills we are learning that are practical that we can apply in a more professional setting,” said Miss Bouchard.

The training is a new addition to the roster at Fairbanks and Miss Bouchard says it helps to keep them preoccupied not only physically but mentally too.

“It is nice to have something that keeps our mind off of our realities of our situation,” says Ms. Bouchard.

Prison Line Officer Yvrose Barton said they ran a hair styling course first and that was a success, so makeup was a natural follow.

“After 6 months we covered everything so we needed something more so the make up class was really actually a good thing for them to do,” said Ms. Barton.

Ms. Barton also said the programme will give the women at the prison a chance at employment outside the prison walls.

Ms. Barton said, “I found out that in Cayman Islands that most of the hairdressers are foreigners so I always encourage them to become hairdressers so that when they come out of prison they can always find a job.”

Ms. Bouchard said she’s grateful for the programme since she’s learned more than makeup.

“I learned a lot of new tips and on top of that we had we were able to learn about hair care about different products that and different techniques for braiding and for taking care of our hair,” said Ms. Bouchard.

Inmate Christine Rae-Smith said the programme has helped unite the women and she said she sees the positive benefits this can have for them later.

Ms. Rae-Smith said, “learning a new skill or becoming more effective in a skill and also team work. Working together with others for basically the same common goal, learning something new.”

The ladies hope this makeup course can help make over their future outside of Fairbanks.

