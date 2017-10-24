‘Project Purple’ aims to change the lives of twelve hopefuls

Purple Dragon Sensai Shihan Floyd, a black belt in ‘Don-Jitsu’ says Project Purple, a scholarship programme offering martial arts training for twelve students from John Gray High School, is an initiative he hopes goes beyond the programme’s allotted 3-year timeline.

“We want this to be a lifestyle for them, we’d like them to do this forever.”

Floyd, who has been practicing martial arts for 30 years, says the struggles students experience in everyday life such as behavioral, hits close to home.

“What I hope they, is what I gained from it. When I started, I had very low confidence, I was a ‘fat-boy’ in school, and martial arts helped bring me up and bring out the greatness inside of me.”

Floyd adds the ‘Purple Dragon way’ is a big part of the transformation he hopes to see in these students over the 3-year period.

“We say it’s 90% mental and 10% physical. It’s about strengthening the mind through the body.”

With experience ranging from as little as two weeks to as long as three months, some of the new additions are seeing results already.

“Doing this, I didn’t know I had the abilities to do these things” said 13-year old Reyanna Forbes.

“It’s even helped me through my school work” said 13-year old Nathan Garricks.

Floyd says no matter who these students grow up to be, he hopes the Purple Dragon gives them to confidence to succeed throughout their entire life.

“You can be a great doctor, a great lawyer, a great garbage man, just be the best at who you are.”

