RCIPS, CIMA warns counterfeit cash in circulation

October 6, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority warns the public after it discovers counterfeit money in Cayman.

CIMA said the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit informed them that fake notes were found in $25 and $100 denominations.

The unit said if you are in possession of a counterfeit note or suspect one to be fake, take note of the person who passed it on to you.

Initial, date the note and tag it with the transaction receipt.

CIMA is advising people to remain vigilant as counterfeit activities increase during months leading up to Christmas holidays.

 

Felicia Rankin

