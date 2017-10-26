RCIPS issues warning as fake job ad surfaces

Police are advising members of the public to be on the alert for fake job ads.

This week the RCIPS issued an alert after a man was duped into sending money to Malaysia for employment expenses.

According to police, he responded to an online ad for a job at a hotel. He was told he was successful after a telephone interview.

He was advised to wire money to pay for his visa and half of his airfaire, which he sent.

He later discovered the job was a hoax and luckily he was able to retrieve his money from the wire transfer company.

RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery is urging caution.

“However this may not be the case for you, so ensure that you take proper precaution and be highly suspicious of anything that asks you to send money abroad for any reason,” said Ms. Powery.

She is also urging the public to report all incidents of fraud.

