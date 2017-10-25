C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

RCIPS uses road blocks to spread word of safe driving

October 24, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police Monday (23 October) conducted road blocks around Grand Cayman, not only to make sure all drivers and their vehicles comply with the law but also to talk to drivers about road safety.

The RCIPS says its doing this because of a significant number of collisions in recent weeks.

“I feel like it really is effective because officers are able to relay information one-on-one to drivers,” RCIPS spokesperson Jodi-Ann Powery said. “Especially those who are in violation of the law to explain to them why they are — something that they probably wouldn’t have done if not met by an officer.” 

Two weeks ago we reported that there was a combined 1-hundred 51 collisions between the last two weeks of September and the first week of October.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

