Residents speak out as police aim to cut Eastern district crime

Three people were arrested in weekend exercises as police crackdown on crime in the eastern districts.

Police say the operations target illegal activities happening in the Eastern districts with information provided from area residents.

On Friday 29 September, a 35-year-old Bodden Town man was arrested on drug related offenses.

That same night, a 47-year old man was arrested on possession of an offensive weapon.

On Sunday 1 October, a 33-year-old man in the Northward area was arrested for an immigration related offense and was deported Monday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has released a report detailing arrests made in the districts — from matters of offensive weapons, drugs and immigration — and some residents are thankful for the efforts but others say more can be done.

“I feel safe, I can go on the road and leave my house door open and come back and everything is alright, I’ve never seen a thief in there or whatever,” said Fitzroy Green, a resident of Bodden Town.

Mr. Green has lived in Bodden Town for more than a year. He says with the recent arrests made, it has made the district that much safer.

“You have to give them 95% out of 100%, because most of the time they don’t get all of the work,” said Mr. Green.

Emile Levy, who has lived in Bodden Town for his whole life, applauds the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service for their actions but says it’s not enough.

“The whole entire police force in the Cayman Islands including those in Bodden Town needs to do more,” Mr. Levy said.

One of several arrests by the police was a 36-year old man who was in Cayman illegally.

“We have many illegal people on this island, not only bringing in the drugs, but is here, illegally, working on this island and is apart [of the] crime wave ,” said Mr. Levy.

Mr. Levy says police fighting crime is one thing, but he wants them to engage with the community more and not just drive around.

“Go to a crime scene where crime is being committed and the police and all the criminals disappear, boom, into the bushes, the police are left with only their air conditioned cars and no criminals to be arrested,” said Mr. Levy.

Area Commander for the Eastern Districts, Winsome Prendergast, says “Drug and gambling activities are just the first of the many priorities Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will be concentrating on in the Eastern districts.”

