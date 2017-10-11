Rider injured in crash on Eastern Avenue

One man is nursing a broken leg today (10 October) following a crash on Eastern Avenue.

Police said just after 6:30pm Monday (9 October) evening officers responded to a collision involving a car and a scooter near the junction of School Road and Eastern Avenue.

According to police the rider was thrown from his scooter. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 or the police tip line on 949-7777.

