C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Crime News

Rider injured in crash on Eastern Avenue

October 10, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

One man is nursing a broken leg today (10 October) following a crash on Eastern Avenue.
Police said just after 6:30pm Monday (9 October) evening officers responded to a collision involving a car and a scooter near the junction of School Road and Eastern Avenue.
According to police the rider was thrown from his scooter. The driver of the car was not injured.
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 or the police tip line on 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: