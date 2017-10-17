Roller Hockey: Isbistor leads Wheaton Metals over Bovell

Bovell goalie Hayden Sunley looked sharp as Wheaton Metals peppered him with shots this past Saturday at the Kings Sports Centre for week three of the youth roller hockey season. Metals’ forward Charlie Isbistor lead the way in scoring as they defeated Bovell 9-6. Here’s a look at all the scores from week three in youth roller hockey:
Under-8
Wheaton Metals 9 vs 6 Bovell
KPMG 10 vs 6 Deloitte
Under-12
PWC 7 vs 6 EY
Burger King 9 vs 7 Mourant
Under-15
DART Ducks 7 vs 6 EY
Lightning 11 vs 5 CIBC
Games resume 4th November at the Kings Sports Centre
