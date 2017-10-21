C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Sports

Sailing: Macfee completes second ‘Clipper’ leg, checks in from Cape Town

October 20, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s James Macfee and the ‘Liverpool 2018’ squad has landed in Cape Town, South Africa, after finishing fifth in the second leg of the ‘Clipper Round The World’ Yacht Race. Macfee says the leg was good for all involved in the race minus one unfortunate incident.

“Nearly all of us are here except for one who crashed into a whale.”

We will have a full recap of the leg in next week’s sports headlines.

Here’s a look at the standings from the ‘South Atlantic Challenge’:

Leg Two:
1st Greenings
2nd Dare To Lead
3rd Garmin
4th Visit Seattle
5th Liverpool 2018
 
About the race: from ‘clipperroundtheworld.com’
“The Clipper Race is one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other.

With no previous sailing experience necessary, it’s a record breaking 40,000 nautical mile race around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht.

The brainchild of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world, the event is now on its eleventh edition.

Divided into eight legs and 13 to 16 individual races, you can choose to complete the full circumnavigation or select individual legs. It is the only race in the world where the organisers supply a fleet of twelve identical racing yachts, each with a fully qualified skipper to safely guide the crew.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: