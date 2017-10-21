Sailing: Macfee completes second ‘Clipper’ leg, checks in from Cape Town

Cayman’s James Macfee and the ‘Liverpool 2018’ squad has landed in Cape Town, South Africa, after finishing fifth in the second leg of the ‘Clipper Round The World’ Yacht Race. Macfee says the leg was good for all involved in the race minus one unfortunate incident.

“Nearly all of us are here except for one who crashed into a whale.”

We will have a full recap of the leg in next week’s sports headlines.

Here’s a look at the standings from the ‘South Atlantic Challenge’:

Leg Two:

1st Greenings

2nd Dare To Lead

3rd Garmin

4th Visit Seattle

5th Liverpool 2018

About the race: from ‘clipperroundtheworld.com’

“The Clipper Race is one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other.

With no previous sailing experience necessary, it’s a record breaking 40,000 nautical mile race around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht. The brainchild of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world, the event is now on its eleventh edition. Divided into eight legs and 13 to 16 individual races, you can choose to complete the full circumnavigation or select individual legs. It is the only race in the world where the organisers supply a fleet of twelve identical racing yachts, each with a fully qualified skipper to safely guide the crew.”

