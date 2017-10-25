Cayman’s James Macfee and ‘Liverpool 2018’ currently sit in the 5th place after completing the second leg of the ‘Clipper Round the World’ yacht race. As Macfee’s team prepares for his their departure to Western Australia in leg three, the Caymanian sailor shared a few pieces of footage his team captured during their 15 days at sea from Uruguay to Cape Town.
Sailing: ‘Sounds of the Sea’ from Liverpool 2018’s second Clipper leg
October 24, 2017
