Securing Government assets: Saunders says ‘Only Caymanians should do it’

October 23, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition MLA Chris Saunders says the protection of government assets should only be entrusted in the hands of Caymanians and he’s taking a motion to the Legislative Assembly to ensure Government makes that happen before the end of next year.
Mr. Saunders said he wants the government to consider employing only Caymanians to provide security services at all government, Statutory and public buildings. He added that he also wants them to be adequately paid.

“I don’t know where else in the world where people will feel content to have people making minimum wage at an airport and somehow believe that is a safe environment. We believe that it is high time now that the Government starts leading the way with regards to Caymanians at least protecting Caymanian assets,” Mr. Saunders said. At present government buildings are secured by people of different nationalities employed by private firms.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

