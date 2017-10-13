C3 Pure Fibre
Seizure of massage product stirs adult toy debate

October 12, 2017
Felicia Rankin
One local business owner says Customs officers seized some of his products, claiming the merchandise was being used by customers as an adult toy.

Reflections Owner Prentice Panton says officers recently confiscated several dozen of body massage products.

He says he was told they were seized because they are used as a “marital aid.” 

However Mr. Panton stressed the product is not branded as a sexual device and wants to know how it is determined that a product is used in this way. 

“There are various types of massagers, it’s a common product and from what we understand with the law even with vibrators and stuff… I was actually just told today by a senior Customs officer even that is allowed to bring in,” said Mr. Prentice. 

Mr. Panton says he was told by a Customs officer after the products were seized that there is a provision in the law for certain types of adult toys.

We reached out to a Collector of Customs Charles Clifford on the matter. He did not return our messages.

 

