The Department of Environment is putting out the call for shark loggers to help track Cayman’s shark population.

DOE in-house Shark Research Officer Johanna Kohler and DOE Deputy Director Tim Austin joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss the DOE’s shark research efforts, and the role the public can play.

For more information, contact sharkloggers@gmail.com

Click here for the DOE shark logging template

