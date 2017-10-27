C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
Crime News

Snorkel gear stolen: Police appeal for return

October 26, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Thieves make off with 35 snorkel masks and seven pairs of fins from Don Foster’s Dive Centre. It’s the second such theft for the George Town business within a week.
Today (26 October) police are appealing for the public’s help in locating the stolen items and those behind the thefts.
According to the RCIPS the items have the initials DFD written on them. The gear was stolen from the boat the Skin Diver, which was moored at Palm Heights drive in Snug Harbour. The items were stolen sometime between 3:30pm on Tuesday (24 October) and 7 o’clock yesterday (25 October) morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police at 949-4222 or the RCIPS tip line at 949-7777.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: