Special Olympians get health check

Cayman’s Special Olympians got a special health check on Saturday to ensure they are ready for upcoming competitions.

Over 65 athletes attended the health check-up at Mary Miller Hall, where they underwent strength, physiotherapy, dental and hearing tests, to help identify health concerns before they compete locally or internationally.

Medical director of the Special Olympics Cayman Islands, Dr. Sarah Cuff, says the event also gave athletes the opportunity to undergo a general health screening.

“So for example, our athletes are playing basketball and they are swimming and if they can’t see where the ball is or they can’t see the end of the swimming pool, then they are going to struggle, so the idea is that we address those problems so that they can compete at their highest level,” said Dr. Sarah Cuff, Medical Director for the Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

Local special Olympians will be participating in the 20-19 world games in Abu Dhabi.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

