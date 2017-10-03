C3 Pure Fibre
Stats show exam results dip in 2016

October 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s high school students have demonstrated some improvement in English passes, however they continue to struggle with Math.
According to the latest data in the Compendium of Statistics 2016 overall examination results took a dip last year with only 46.8% of students attaining at least five level two passes. That’s down from 48.3% the year before.
Cayman’s statistical scorecard is out and high school pass rates have shown mixed figures in terms of performance in CXC/CSEC exams.
Nationally, 1.8% percent more students attained 7+ level two passes over 2015 figures. That is 47.8% of students obtaining seven or more level two passes versus 46% the year before
These are students in Year 11- 12 or Key Stage four in high school.

In 2016 5+ level two passes not including the subjects of Math and English also showed slight improvement with 68.1% of students gaining passes up from 67.3% the year before.

But when you include Math and English only 46.8% of students gained five or more level two passes. That’s down from 48.3% in 2015.

Level Two English results showed gains with 70.4% securing passes. Nearly two% more than the year before.
Math, on the other hand, dropped by 2% in 20-16 with 50.4% obtaining passes.

Those securing Level 1 passes in Year 9 or Key Stage three middle school showed improvements with 96.7%  obtaining five or more level one passes. That’s up from 91% in 2015.

At year’s end 2016 there were 4,699 students enrolled in government schools, while 3,379 students were enrolled in private schools.
The compendium also showed that 154 students are enrolled in Bachelor degree programmes at UCCI while 180 new scholarships were awarded.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

