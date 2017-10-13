C3 Pure Fibre
STEM returns to UCCI

October 12, 2017
Philipp Richter
The Science Technology Engineering and Maths Conference, also known as “STEM” returned to the University College of the Cayman Islands this year.

For the 5th staging of the STEM Carib conference UCCI partnered with Pennsylvania’s Harrisburg University of Science and Technology to co-present together giving attendees exposure to different ways of thinking. Topics covered this year ranged from Cyber Security to gaming and employment in STEM industries.

“Sometimes its easy to see, you know, to meet someone who has had the experience and the position that they’ve had but to get to know how those people got there and the type of journey that they’ve been through to get there is important to share to our students as well,” said Kristel Sanchez, Public Relations officer for UCCI.

The conference ends October 13.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

