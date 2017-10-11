C3 Pure Fibre
Stephens highlights star-studded Legends lineup

October 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is set to highlight a slate of top-notch talent for this year’s Legends Tennis event.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday 9 February.

Stephens will be joined by American Jimmy Connors,  Stefan Edberg, Pat Cash and a woman to be named later. 

There will be three matches — a mixed doubles, women’s singles and a men’s singles.

Stephens — a 24-year-old American — is the reigning women’s U.S. Open singles champion, the lone Grand Slam title of her career.

She boasts a professional record of 232-154, including six overall singles titles, five in the WTA and the one ITF title. She’s currently ranked number 16 in the world, she reached number 11 in 2013.

She’ll be teaming up with Australian Pat Cash in the mixed doubles.

The 52-year-old Cash was the 1987 Wimbledon winner. That’s the lone Grand Slam title of his career, although he did reach the Australian Open finals twice.

He has six championships overall.

Those two will be playing the dynamic duo of Jimmy Connors and a women’s player to be confirmed.

The 65-year-old Connors is considered one of the great players of all time.

About the author

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

