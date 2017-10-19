SteppingStones celebrates double accreditation

Local recruitment agency SteppingStones earns double international professional accreditation as two of their managers earn Institute of Leadership and Management Level Three certification.

The West Bay Road-based agency said they are now accredited with ILM, as well as with, Investors in People Gold. It’s first for a local firm, according to a SteppingStones media release.

SteppingStones managers Rosie Dunsford and Pam Abbott both completed the two-year Level Three ILM leadership certificate which, they said, was both challenging and rewarding in equal measure.

