SteppingStones celebrates double accreditation

October 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read
Local recruitment agency SteppingStones earns double international professional accreditation as two of their managers earn Institute of Leadership and Management Level Three certification.
The West Bay Road-based agency said they are now accredited with ILM, as well as with, Investors in People Gold. It’s first for a local firm, according to a SteppingStones media release.
SteppingStones managers Rosie Dunsford and Pam Abbott both completed the two-year Level Three ILM leadership certificate which, they said, was both challenging and rewarding in equal measure.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

