Stood Up Fair seeks to strengthen anti-bullying message islandwide

October 13, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Bullying continues to be an issue in our schools today and the team at the Family Resource Centre say they hope their Stood Up Fair brings this to an end helping them to discover healthier ways to interact with each other.

“Building a culture within your school in which it’s okay to be different. You know it’s about building sort of a culture of empathy and tolerance to individual differences,” said Family Resource Centres Program Coordinator Charmaine Miller.

She said she believes schools need to work on this and she hopes the Stood Up Fair’s fresh approach will help educate teens.

“As opposed to us telling them about what bullying is, the impact that it has on it and how they can stand up to bullying safely this is all getting them to be more creative and actively critically thinking about this social issue,” said Ms. Miller.

The fair will offer creative projects and presentations for teens to identify the different kinds of bullying.

“Basically the idea of using your strength and influence to over power others there are different types of bullying which include physical, psychological, verbal. Cyber bullying, of course, is one that’s predominant,” said Ms. Miller.

Ms. Miller said the aim is to encourage not only the students but the community in general to stand up for themselves and others.

“Making sure that everyone understands that they have an important role to play and it is our social responsibility to take a stand against bullying,” said Ms. Miller

The Stood Up Fair takes place at the Arc in Camana Bay on 21 October.

 

Felicia Rankin

