Suckoo on food prices: “Time to think outside the box”

October 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo said with food prices on the upswing according to recent reports from the Economics and Statistics Office, it’s time Government comes up with creative ways to help drive prices down.

Mr. Suckoo, commenting on the 2.2 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index, said looking at new and closer trade partners could make a difference. The MLA also said changes to import duties and boosting agriculture here could help keep some extra dollars in the consumer’s pockets.

But he hastened to add he knew other factors influence prices and they do not need to be where they are at the moment.

“While Customs duty plays a role in inflating the goods, I also believe some retailers may not be exactly operating in a way they should in terms of pricing their goods and services,” the MLA said.

Mr Suckoo said he is hoping Government includes incentives for farming in the upcoming budget.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

