C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Island Living Dates
News Politics

Suckoo: public “concerned” about Gov’t land sales

October 24, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo believes some in the community feel uneasy about Government selling off several dozen parcels of crown land.

Members of the Opposition brought up the issue recently at a community meeting, saying they were troubled over Government’s plans to sell off nearly 80 parcels of land — some of which are believed to have already been sold.

“There’s been some concern,” Mr. Suckoo said. “I’ve seen quite a number of comments on social media, particular Facebook, about this. And people have started to pay attention now. They say, ‘oh really they’re doing this?’ They didn’t know.”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin in the past said Government will not sell land unless there is a good reason to do so.

We reached out to the Lands Ministry for comment on the Opposition members’ recent statements but did not hear back.

“Caymanians believe that you don’t sell property when you acquire it,” Mr. Suckoo said. “And because we no plan for the future we don’t really know what our future needs are going to be in terms of infrastructure. And by selling off these properties now, we may be shooting ourselves in the foot.” 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: