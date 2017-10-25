Suckoo: public “concerned” about Gov’t land sales

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo believes some in the community feel uneasy about Government selling off several dozen parcels of crown land.

Members of the Opposition brought up the issue recently at a community meeting, saying they were troubled over Government’s plans to sell off nearly 80 parcels of land — some of which are believed to have already been sold.

“There’s been some concern,” Mr. Suckoo said. “I’ve seen quite a number of comments on social media, particular Facebook, about this. And people have started to pay attention now. They say, ‘oh really they’re doing this?’ They didn’t know.”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin in the past said Government will not sell land unless there is a good reason to do so.

We reached out to the Lands Ministry for comment on the Opposition members’ recent statements but did not hear back.

“Caymanians believe that you don’t sell property when you acquire it,” Mr. Suckoo said. “And because we no plan for the future we don’t really know what our future needs are going to be in terms of infrastructure. And by selling off these properties now, we may be shooting ourselves in the foot.”

