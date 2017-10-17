Swimming: Hew commits to Florida State University

Cayman’s Lauren Hew will take the next step in her scholastic and athletic career, committing to Florida State University on a full swimming scholarship. The 18-year old senior, who currently attends Saint Andrews School in Boca Raton, Florida had been recruited by a number of american collegiate schools, ultimately decided on FSU. The signing will become official on 8th February 2018, known as ‘National Signing Day’.

“This was her top choice, it’s a verbal agreement, now she can focus on her school and her senior year” said mother Sandy Hew.

Hew is one of Cayman’s most accomplished amateur swimmers, most recently finishing in the top 50 at the FINA World Championships in Budapest this past July, while winning 11 medals at this years NatWest Island Games in Gotland, Sweden. Internationally, Hew will shift her focus to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia starting 4th April, where she hopes to compete for Cayman.

Hew is the second Caymanian athlete to attend Florida State University. Sprinter Kemar Hyman attended the school, graduating in 2012.

