Police arrested two teens linked to a theft on a boat in West Bay last night (29 October.)
The two, ages 16 and 17 respectively, remain in police custody. They were held after a brief chase by officers.
According to the RCIPS officers responded to a theft in the vicinity of Shorewinds Trail, West Bay where four boys took items off a boat and fled on bicycles.
Ganja, snorkel gear and flare gun cartridges were recovered on the suspects. They are facing charges including failure to provide a name and address and criminal trespass.
Teens arrested after boat theft in West Bay
