Teens arrested after boat theft in West Bay

Police arrested two teens linked to a theft on a boat in West Bay last night (29 October.)

The two, ages 16 and 17 respectively, remain in police custody. They were held after a brief chase by officers.

According to the RCIPS officers responded to a theft in the vicinity of Shorewinds Trail, West Bay where four boys took items off a boat and fled on bicycles.

Ganja, snorkel gear and flare gun cartridges were recovered on the suspects. They are facing charges including failure to provide a name and address and criminal trespass.

