Teens arrested after boat theft in West Bay

October 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police arrested two teens linked to a theft on a boat in West Bay last night (29 October.)
The two, ages 16 and 17 respectively, remain in police custody. They were held after a brief chase by officers.
According to the RCIPS officers responded to a theft in the vicinity of Shorewinds Trail, West Bay where four boys took items off a boat and fled on bicycles.
Ganja, snorkel gear and flare gun cartridges were recovered on the suspects. They are facing charges including failure to provide a name and address and criminal trespass.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

