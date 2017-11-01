Tennis: Booker, Claybourn move onto U14 Semis at Cayman Cup

Two of Cayman’s under-14’s are headed to the semi-finals in the first year of the division at the 2017 Cayman Cup. Alex Claybourn defeated fellow Caymanian Oskae Bjuroe 6-3, 7-5, while Jake Booker defeated Canada’s Ricardo Douglas 6-0, 6-0. Here’s a look at the semi-finals match ups:

Under-14: Semi-Finals Alex Claybourn (CAY) vs Delano Reeves (JAM) Jake Booker (CAY) vs Joaquin Guilleme (NCA)

In the first round of the under-18 boys bracket, Cayman was not as lucky with all four players losing on the opening day. Callum Theaker battled USA’s Chukwudumebi Smarty, going to an extra set in the first frame, losing 7-6 (3). Theaker dropped the next set 6-1, and said losing the opener was the turning point.

“A lot of it is mental, so losing the first set, was like ‘I could have won’. In the tie breaker is where I lost my edge, and lost my steam.”

In the girls under-18 bracket, Willow Wilkinson lost to Madison Bishop of Australia 6-0, 6-1, while sister Jade Wilkinson lost to Madison Sieg of the United States 6-2, 6-1. Lauren Fullerton was also in action, losing to Australia’s Catherine Aulia 6-2, 6-0.

Junior doubles action begins on the Tuesday with Theaker and USA’s Timothy Heider taking on Gabriel Hurtado (COL) and Rodrigo Cespedes (CHI), while Fullerton and Willow Wilkinson will play Aulia and Australia’s Piper Freeman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

