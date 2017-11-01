C3 Pure Fibre
Tennis: Booker, Claybourn move onto U14 Semis at Cayman Cup

October 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Two of Cayman’s under-14’s are headed to the semi-finals in the first year of the division at the 2017 Cayman Cup. Alex Claybourn defeated fellow Caymanian Oskae Bjuroe 6-3, 7-5, while Jake Booker defeated Canada’s Ricardo Douglas 6-0, 6-0. Here’s a look at the semi-finals match ups:
 
 Under-14: Semi-Finals
Alex Claybourn (CAY) vs Delano Reeves (JAM)
Jake Booker (CAY) vs Joaquin Guilleme (NCA)
 
In the first round of the under-18 boys bracket, Cayman was not as lucky with all four players losing on the opening day. Callum Theaker battled USA’s Chukwudumebi Smarty, going to an extra set in the first frame, losing 7-6 (3). Theaker dropped the next set 6-1, and said losing the opener was the turning point.
 
“A lot of it is mental, so losing the first set, was like ‘I could have won’. In the tie breaker is where I lost my edge, and lost my steam.”
 
In the girls under-18 bracket, Willow Wilkinson lost to Madison Bishop of Australia 6-0, 6-1, while sister Jade Wilkinson lost to Madison Sieg of the United States 6-2, 6-1. Lauren Fullerton was also in action, losing to Australia’s Catherine Aulia 6-2, 6-0.
 
Junior doubles action begins on the Tuesday with Theaker and USA’s Timothy Heider taking on Gabriel Hurtado (COL) and Rodrigo Cespedes (CHI), while Fullerton and Willow Wilkinson will play Aulia and Australia’s Piper Freeman.
 
 
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

