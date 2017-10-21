C3 Pure Fibre
The link between cancer and obesity discussed at this year’s Health Conference

October 20, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Cayman’s annual Healthcare Conference kicked off today (20 October) at the Ritz Carlton, where all things health focused were discussed.

This year’s theme, Food for Thought explores the relationship between nutrition and health.

In today’s opening session participants learnt about the definite link between obesity and certain cancers.

Speaker Dr. Troy Gatcliffe explored that connection with the people in attendance.

“There may be a link between prostate and obesity in women for certain breast cancer and most importantly endometrial cancer heavily linked to being overweight or being obese. The problem in the West Indies is that we don’t have the right balance it’s not a problem of we don’t have the right foods, it’s the foods that we’ve become accustomed to eating,” said Dr. Gatcliffe.

Minister of Health Dwayne Seymour urged Caymanians to learn from the conference and make better lifestyle choices.

The conference is free to the public and continues tomorrow (21 October) at 8 am.

 

