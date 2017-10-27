Tibbetts defends HSA’s growth after PAC grilling

Health Services Authority Board Chairman Jonathan Tibbetts issued a 9-page statement Thursday (26 October) outlining the recent improvements in the HSA’s services two days after being grilled by members of the Public Accounts Committee.

Financially, Mr. Tibbetts says the HSA is heading in the right direction. He points to increased cash reserves from just less than $4 million to $26 million at the end of August 2017.

He says the Authority improved collections by $34 million dollars from the 12 months ending August 2017 versus the 12-month period ending August 2016.

In his statement, he also appeared to address remarks made by members of the PAC.

“You’re not suggesting that the board doesn’t have the confidence in the CFO and the Chief Executive Officer to believe that when they request bad debt, they’ve exercised all of that and meet the provisions of the policy you approved?” PAC Chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller asked on Tuesday (24 October).

In his statement, Mr. Tibbetts is quoted as saying, “The CEO has the full support of the Board of Directors and has shown competence and excellence in all areas of her responsibilities.”

He also addressed hiring practice concerns from Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders.

“You can’t put someone to develop in the role and then say the Board can’t do this or that on a day-to-day basis when the law is clear there’s a board requirements,” Mr. Saunders said. “Two, you basically have people in a trainee role in a very senior organisation.”

Mr. Tibbetts in his statement is quoted as saying, “The Public Authorities Law delegates responsibility for the day-to-day management of the public authority — including hiring — management and dismissal of staff, to the Chief Executive Officer.”

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush also raised concerns about retaining Caymanian employees.

“There’s a feeling at the hospital that if you’re an indigenous Caymanian, that’s a strike against you when it comes to HR,” he said.

Mr. Tibbetts says for the first time since the inception of the HSA, the senior leadership now comprise 99 percent Caymanians and more than 57 percent of the entire staff are Caymanians.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

