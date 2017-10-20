Track and Field: CIAA’s AGM rescheduled for 30th October

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association was set to the hold its AGM 26th October, but they’ve now made a slight change in it’s plans, moving the meeting to 30th October.

CIAA President Lance Barnes says the decision to reschedule was with good intentions.

“The decision was made to give members more time to decide who they would like to vote for to fill the Assistant General Secretary post. The original time fell within the constitution, however consideration was given to those members who wanted a little more time to decide who they would like to vote for.”

The vote for the new Assistant General Secretary will take place at the AGM, which takes place at the John Gray High School Assemble Hall, starting at 6:00 pm.

