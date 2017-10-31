Trick-or-Treat safety tips

Halloween is here and enthusiasts young and old are ready for some trick-or-treating.

But the RCIPS is asking you to celebrate safely.

Police are asking motorists to pay attention on the roads as families — including young children — will be crossing the street with great frequency.

They’re asking motorists to take special care near the Webster’s Estates and Savannah area.

They’re also asking parents to keep control of their children and make sure they don’t run into roads. They’re advising everyone to wear reflective clothing and carry a flashlight or torch.

