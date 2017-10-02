UPDATE: Starapple Dr. reopened after crash sends 2 to hospital

Starapple Drive has now been cleared and opened to traffic after two people were hospitalised Sunday (1 October) following what police call a serious motor vehicle accident.

Cayman Islands Fire Service officers removed an unconscious female from the one vehicle involved, according to an RCIPS press release. A male occupant of the vehicle also received injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police say officers responded to a report of a collision involving one car around 8 p.m. in the vicinity of Starapple Drive, in Bodden Town, according to the release. The road was closed as police investigated.

