Walk with an umbrella: Cayman braces for more rain

Thu 85°F 76°F FORECAST Cloudy to overcast skies with an 80% chance of showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas. WINDS Northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Moderate to rough with wave of heights of 4 to 6 feet. Some swells are expected along the west and north coast today. Small crafts should exercise caution over open waters.

Fri 85°F 76°F FORECAST Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas. WINDS Southeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave of heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Sat 84°F 78°F FORECAST Cloudy to overcast skies with isolated showers and possible thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas. WINDS South at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave of heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Sun 87°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Southwest at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave of heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Mon 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder WINDS Northerly at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.