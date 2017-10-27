C3 Pure Fibre
News

Walk with an umbrella: Cayman braces for more rain

October 26, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

Synopsis

 

Cloudiness and showers will continue across the Cayman area as a prefrontal trough and a cold front becomes stationary over our area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving slowly towards the south.
 
 

 

 
 

  • Thu

    Cloudy to overcast skies with an 80% chance of showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas.

    85°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy to overcast skies with an 80% chance of showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas.

    WINDS

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave of heights of 4 to 6 feet. Some swells are expected along the west and north coast today. Small crafts should exercise caution over open waters.

  • Fri

    Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas.

    85°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas.

    WINDS

    Southeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave of heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sat

    Cloudy to overcast skies with isolated showers and possible thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas.

    84°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy to overcast skies with isolated showers and possible thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times along with possible flooding of low lying areas.

    WINDS

    South at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave of heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    87°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    Southwest at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave of heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder

    WINDS

    Northerly at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

