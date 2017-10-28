Waves, winds kick up as tropical depression 18 skirts by

SEVERE WEATHER BULLETIN

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen

October 28, 2017. 10 AM Update

The National Hurricane center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Eighteen. At 10 a.m. this system was located 20.8N 82.9W or about 144 miles northwest of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Cloudiness and showers will continue across the Cayman area through late tonight with a decrease in cloudiness and showers thereafter as Tropical Depression Eighteen currently northwest of the Cayman area moves over southern Florida. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving slowly towards the north.

October 28, 2017. 7 AM Update

Cloudiness and showers will continue across the Cayman area through late tonight with a general improvement thereafter as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen currently west of the Cayman area moves over southern Florida. Weather models forecast about another inch of rainfall to fall between 7 am this morning through 7 am tomorrow morning . This will result in continued flooding of low lying areas and residents of low lying areas should exercise caution.

Additionally the Winds will be southwest at 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts in and round heavy showers over Grand Cayman and 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts over the Sister Islands. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 7 to 9 feet especially along the south and west coast. A marine warning is in effect. All residents and marine interests are advised to stay in safe harbor.

LOCATION…19.7N 84.0W

ABOUT 155 MI…245 KM SSW OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH

ABOUT 250 MI…400 KM SSW OF HAVANA CUBA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 30 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1005 MB…29.68 INCHES

At 800 AM EDT ( 1200 UTC ), the disturbance was centered near latitude 19.7 North, longitude 84.0 West. The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). A motion toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today

and continue through Sunday . On the forecast track, the center will move across western Cuba this afternoon, across the Straits of Florida tonight, and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning .

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later today. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is currently en route to assess the strength of the disturbance.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

