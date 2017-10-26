‘We are all people’: Cowboy Town’s puts integration and people first

Cowboy Town Stables Shanna Pandohie-Scott says the therapeutic horsemanship offered in her programs goes beyond equestrian.

“We want the children to meet each other and understand that people are just people, and that they don’t need to be viewed differently.”

Cowboy Town Stables integrates disabled and non-disabled children, with young riders given leadership roles, making integration mutually beneficial.

“We want them to work together in life and we want the more able bodied people or the people that don’t have special needs to look at people with special needs just like people.”

The stables vision aims ‘partnering with horses and inspiring people to discover unknown capabilities’, and Pandohie-Scott says it comes down to finding kindness within oneself.

“We are all people, we all want to be accepted in our communities we all want to have opportunities.”

Helping people discover their full potential through their love of horses.

