‘We are all people’: Cowboy Town’s puts integration and people first

October 26, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cowboy Town Stables Shanna Pandohie-Scott says the therapeutic horsemanship offered in her programs goes beyond equestrian.

“We want the children to meet each other and understand that people are just people, and that they don’t need to be viewed differently.”

Cowboy Town Stables integrates disabled and non-disabled children, with young riders given leadership roles, making  integration mutually beneficial.

“We want them to work together in life and we want the more able bodied people or the people that don’t have special needs to look at people with special needs just like people.”

The stables vision aims ‘partnering with horses and inspiring people to discover unknown capabilities’, and Pandohie-Scott says it comes down to finding kindness within oneself.

“We are all people, we all want to be accepted in our communities we all want to have opportunities.”

Helping people discover their full potential through their love of horses.

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

