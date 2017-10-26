C3 Pure Fibre
News

WEATHER: Wet, cloudy conditions expected to continue overnight

October 25, 2017
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Light easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as a cold front over the southeast Gulf of Mexico, moves southeast towards the northwest Caribbean.   Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be easterly at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be light and variable.  Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:00 a.m. Low 6:37 a.m. High 2:11 p.m. Low 8:57 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:55 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:24 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for an increase in cloudiness and showers from Wednesday evening the cold front moves over the northwest Caribbean and interact with a broad area of low pressure over the southwest Caribbean.

The National Weather Service issued the following weather forecast on Wednesday, 25 October. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

