WEATHER: Wet, cloudy conditions expected to continue overnight

Light easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as a cold front over the southeast Gulf of Mexico, moves southeast towards the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70’s °F. Winds will be easterly at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be light and variable. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:00 a.m. Low 6:37 a.m. High 2:11 p.m. Low 8:57 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:55 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:24 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for an increase in cloudiness and showers from Wednesday evening the cold front moves over the northwest Caribbean and interact with a broad area of low pressure over the southwest Caribbean.

The National Weather Service issued the following weather forecast on Wednesday, 25 October.

